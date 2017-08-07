Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

So said Xiao Li from Beijing Jiaotong University, one of the organizers of a coin experiment. Xiao Li and his team put four coin boxes near Beijing's Xizhimen subway station (Line 2, 4, 13) in Xicheng district on August 1, with a sign saying, "Please help yourself if needed. Take a maximum of five yuan ($0.74) per person." According to their observations, most people stopped and took photos, a few people took the money and several people put coins or notes inside. Lots of coin experiments have popped up in various cities and are organized by different people or organizations.