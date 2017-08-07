‘Tower’ casts short shadow

Promotional material for The Dark Tower Photo: IC

Sony's sci-fi production The Dark Tower led ticket sales in North American theaters this weekend, but its estimated three-day take of a modest $19.5 million fell on a notably sluggish August weekend.Tower, co-produced by independent film studio MRC, had the lowest box-office-leading weekend take of the year, hollywoodreporter.com noted.The film, based on a series of best-selling novels by horror and fantasy master Stephen King, stars Tom Taylor as a boy who finds himself in another dimension where a gunslinger (Idris Elba) helps him try to save the world from enemies including a Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey). The film garners a paltry 18 percent approval on the Rotten Tomatoes review site.Second in the box-office race was war movie Dunkirk, slipping from the No.1 spot it occupied at its opening a week earlier. The Warner Bros film had a three-day take of $17.6 million, according to industry website Exhibitor Relations.Starring One Direction singer Harry Styles in the retelling of the heroic 1940 evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Allied troops from a beach in northern France, Dunkirk has been hailed by many critics as a masterpiece.In third spot was Sony's The Emoji Movie, a computer-animated comedy based on - yes - those expressive little symbols on cell phones. With an all-star voicing cast including James Corden, Anna Faris, Maya Rudolph, Christina Aguilera and Sofia Vergara, the movie netted $12.4 million - not so bad for a film that scores a dismal 7 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.Fourth place went to Girls Trip from Universal, at $11.4 million. The raunchy comedy, about the misadventures of a group of lifelong friends who travel to New Orleans for a music festival, stars Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith.In fifth was Aviron's thriller Kidnap, at $10.2 million. Halle Berry plays a mother who will do anything to get her kidnapped son back.Rounding out the top 10 were:Spider-Man: Homecoming ($8.8 million)Atomic Blonde ($8.2 million)Detroit ($7.2 million)War for the Planet of the Apes ($6.0 million)Despicable Me 3 ($5.3 million)