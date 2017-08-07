‘Tower’ casts short shadow

Promotional material for The Dark Tower Photo: IC
Sony's sci-fi production The Dark Tower
led ticket sales in North American theaters this weekend, but its estimated three-day take of a modest $19.5 million fell on a notably sluggish August weekend.Tower
, co-produced by independent film studio MRC, had the lowest box-office-leading weekend take of the year, hollywoodreporter.com noted.
The film, based on a series of best-selling novels by horror and fantasy master Stephen King, stars Tom Taylor as a boy who finds himself in another dimension where a gunslinger (Idris Elba) helps him try to save the world from enemies including a Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey). The film garners a paltry 18 percent approval on the Rotten Tomatoes review site.
Second in the box-office race was war movie Dunkirk
, slipping from the No.1 spot it occupied at its opening a week earlier. The Warner Bros film had a three-day take of $17.6 million, according to industry website Exhibitor Relations.
Starring One Direction singer Harry Styles in the retelling of the heroic 1940 evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Allied troops from a beach in northern France, Dunkirk
has been hailed by many critics as a masterpiece.
In third spot was Sony's The Emoji Movie
, a computer-animated comedy based on - yes - those expressive little symbols on cell phones. With an all-star voicing cast including James Corden, Anna Faris, Maya Rudolph, Christina Aguilera and Sofia Vergara, the movie netted $12.4 million - not so bad for a film that scores a dismal 7 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Fourth place went to Girls Trip
from Universal, at $11.4 million. The raunchy comedy, about the misadventures of a group of lifelong friends who travel to New Orleans for a music festival, stars Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith.
In fifth was Aviron's thriller Kidnap
, at $10.2 million. Halle Berry plays a mother who will do anything to get her kidnapped son back.
Rounding out the top 10 were: Spider-Man: Homecoming
($8.8 million)Atomic Blonde
($8.2 million)Detroit
($7.2 million)War for the Planet of the Apes
($6.0 million)Despicable Me 3
($5.3 million)