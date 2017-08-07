Military contest on environmental safety held in Xinjiang

Egyptian soldiers participate in an international military competition on environmental safety in Korla City, Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2017. Teams from China, Russia, Belarus, Iran and Egypt competed in the contest that included reconnaissance of chemical and biological weapons, collection of samples, identification of toxic agents, decontamination of equipment, and shooting. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xiaojun)

Russian soldiers in a vehicle participate in an international military competition on environmental safety in Korla City, Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2017. Teams from China, Russia, Belarus, Iran and Egypt competed in the contest that included reconnaissance of chemical and biological weapons, collection of samples, identification of toxic agents, decontamination of equipment, and shooting. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xiaojun)

A Chinese soldier participates in an international military competition on environmental safety in Korla City, Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2017. Teams from China, Russia, Belarus, Iran and Egypt competed in the contest that included reconnaissance of chemical and biological weapons, collection of samples, identification of toxic agents, decontamination of equipment, and shooting. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xiaojun)

Participants pose for a group photo during an international military competition on environmental safety in Korla City, Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2017. Teams from China, Russia, Belarus, Iran and Egypt competed in the contest that included reconnaissance of chemical and biological weapons, collection of samples, identification of toxic agents, decontamination of equipment, and shooting. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xiaojun)