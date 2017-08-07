Horse race to celebrate Tibetan festival

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2017/8/7 16:32:42

Riders compete in a horse race during the Dama Festival in Gyangze County, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2017. Dama, meaning to shoot arrows on horseback, has a 600-year-plus history in the county. Participants ride horses without using saddles or stirrups in the race. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

A rider competes in a horse race during the Dama Festival in Gyangze County, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2017. Dama, meaning to shoot arrows on horseback, has a 600-year-plus history in the county. Participants ride horses without using saddles or stirrups in the race. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)


 
 

