Old castle attracts tourists in Shanxi

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2017 shows the walls of Xiangyu Castle in Qinshui County, north China's Shanxi Province. Three years ago, the 400-year-old castle was empty and deserted. After reconstruction, Xiangyu castle now attracts tourists with its beautiful moat, unique walls and courtyards. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2017 shows a tourist visiting Xiangyu Castle in Qinshui County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2017 shows the gate of Xiangyu Castle in Qinshui County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Photo taken on Aug. 3, 2017 shows the courtyard of Xiangyu Castle in Qinshui County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Photo taken on Aug. 3, 2017 shows the walls of Xiangyu Castle in Qinshui County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)