Happy birthday:



You are sure to encounter problems with your health if you are overindulgent. You will be able to avoid this by planning activities that will involve some physical exertion. Those close to you will be more than happy to support you in this endeavour. Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 6, 14, 19.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



The current dynamic within your group of friends is about to change. While this may be an emotional time for everyone, it will remind you how much you mean to others. A financial opportunity will require that you take some risks. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will catch the eye of your superiors at work by voicing your opinions and ideas. A position that is opening up might become yours. Do not get involved in gossip that could possibly hurt someone's feelings. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will be able to put your financial skills to the test by researching possible investments. Feel free to let your friends and relatives know what you find. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You will gain access to a rare opportunity if you head out and socialize tonight. Education will be highlighted. This will be a good time to expand your horizons by learning new skills. ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Taking part in cultural activities will spark your creativity and imagination. Take some time out to head to a gallery and you will not regret it. ✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Although you may be feeling a bit sluggish today that doesn't mean you can't be productive. All you need to do is to change the way you approach tasks. Try to make things fun. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Others may respond to recent changes by complaining. Although they might have a valid reason for their unhappiness, it would be better to seek solutions then just waste energy talking and doing nothing. This will be a good chance to get closer to your goals. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Some good news about your finances will reach your ears today. Romance is in the air. This will be a great time to advance a relationship, so muster the courage to tell that special someone you are ready for the next level. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



While you are perfectly capable of standing up to others when necessary, it might be less of a hassle to just let someone have their way today. The issue at hand is actually not all that important anyway. Sometimes you have to lose a battle to win the war! ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



It would be best for you to handle things carefully when dealing with peers today. Over familiarity with colleagues or superiors may lead to some trouble. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Mixing business with pleasure will lead to the best results today. Treating someone as more of a friend than a business partner will help create an atmosphere of trust. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Sometimes compromise is not possible and the best solution is to agree to disagree. It may take a while for the dust to settle, but in the end no harm will come. ✭✭✭