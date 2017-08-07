Tourists enjoy folk culture at Tiankeng Village in SW China's Chongqing

Tourists view a folk performance at Tiankeng Village in the Wulong District of Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 6, 2017. As Tiankang Village preserves various intangible cultural heritages, tourists can not only enjoy the beautiful natural scenery but also experience the folk customs and traditional culture. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Villagers give a toast to a tourist at Tiankeng Village in the Wulong District of Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 6, 2017. As Tiankang Village preserves various intangible cultural heritages, tourists can not only enjoy the beautiful natural scenery but also experience the folk customs and traditional culture. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists view a folk performance at Tiankeng Village in the Wulong District of Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 6, 2017. As Tiankang Village preserves various intangible cultural heritages, tourists can not only enjoy the beautiful natural scenery but also experience the folk customs and traditional culture. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists play the "bamboo dance" at Tiankeng Village in the Wulong District of Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 6, 2017. As Tiankang Village preserves various intangible cultural heritages, tourists can not only enjoy the beautiful natural scenery but also experience the folk customs and traditional culture. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)