Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/7 16:43:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Fall initiator

  5 Italian staple

 10 Sudden blast of wind

 14 Closing section of a musical composition

 15 Be a cast member of

 16 Word with "grab" or "latch"

 17 Cain's victim

 18 Change, chemically

 19 Strong smell

 20 Get low four times

 23 Melancholy

 24 Orbison of music

 25 Cleopatra biter

 28 Ten-sided figure

 32 Bursa, e.g.

 35 Linda of "The Exorcist"

 37 Norwegian capital

 38 Took a spill

 39 Get low twice

 42 Party days

 43 Fencer's choice

 44 Groggy

 45 Nodder's response

 46 Common household chore

 48 Before, before

 49 Apartment, you dig?

 50 Type of man, woman or maid

 52 Get low three times

 61 Change decorations

 62 Madder than mad

 63 Corn Belt state

 64 Pupil's site

 65 Zenith's opposite

 66 Mulligan or beef

 67 ___ d'Azur (Riviera area)

 68 Estimation

 69 Small, slender gull

DOWN

  1 Striker's bane

  2 Part of the brain or ear

  3 Innovator's seed

  4 Conceals, as a card

  5 Fourth of July event

  6 Super server or tablet maker

  7 Use the working end of a bayonet

  8 Blood-sucking insect

  9 Reception area

 10 Type of bag filled with swag

 11 Reverse an action

 12 Pack on board

 13 Ripped

 21 Inner circle of trained personnel

 22 Distant but within sight

 25 Beatles album "____ Road"

 26 Underground Railroad user

 27 Upscale spreads

 29 Aquatic rodent

 30 Far from florid

 31 Stuck together, in a way

 32 Capture

 33 Put the cuffs on?

 34 Bonnie's cohort in crime

 36 "___ a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World"

 38 "Protecting and Promoting Your Health" org.

 40 Gearing up

 41 Pastoral composition

 46 Trail behind

 47 Coxswain's crew

 49 Rhyme-free writing

 51 One type of believer

 52 Bana of Hollywood

 53 Infamous emperor who fiddled around

 54 Correct, as a screenplay

 55 Bonn wife

 56 Work at the warehouse

 57 Elevator inventor

 58 Participate in an election

 59 Pitcher of paintings

 60 Court surface, sometimes

solution



 



