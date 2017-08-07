puzzle





ACROSS



1 Fall initiator



5 Italian staple



10 Sudden blast of wind



14 Closing section of a musical composition



15 Be a cast member of



16 Word with "grab" or "latch"



17 Cain's victim



18 Change, chemically



19 Strong smell



20 Get low four times



23 Melancholy



24 Orbison of music



25 Cleopatra biter



28 Ten-sided figure



32 Bursa, e.g.



35 Linda of "The Exorcist"



37 Norwegian capital



38 Took a spill



39 Get low twice



42 Party days



43 Fencer's choice



44 Groggy



45 Nodder's response



46 Common household chore



48 Before, before



49 Apartment, you dig?



50 Type of man, woman or maid



52 Get low three times



61 Change decorations



62 Madder than mad



63 Corn Belt state



64 Pupil's site



65 Zenith's opposite



66 Mulligan or beef



67 ___ d'Azur (Riviera area)



68 Estimation



69 Small, slender gull

DOWN



1 Striker's bane



2 Part of the brain or ear



3 Innovator's seed



4 Conceals, as a card



5 Fourth of July event



6 Super server or tablet maker



7 Use the working end of a bayonet



8 Blood-sucking insect



9 Reception area



10 Type of bag filled with swag



11 Reverse an action



12 Pack on board



13 Ripped



21 Inner circle of trained personnel



22 Distant but within sight



25 Beatles album "____ Road"



26 Underground Railroad user



27 Upscale spreads



29 Aquatic rodent



30 Far from florid



31 Stuck together, in a way



32 Capture



33 Put the cuffs on?



34 Bonnie's cohort in crime



36 "___ a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World"



38 "Protecting and Promoting Your Health" org.



40 Gearing up



41 Pastoral composition



46 Trail behind



47 Coxswain's crew



49 Rhyme-free writing



51 One type of believer



52 Bana of Hollywood



53 Infamous emperor who fiddled around



54 Correct, as a screenplay



55 Bonn wife



56 Work at the warehouse



57 Elevator inventor



58 Participate in an election



59 Pitcher of paintings



60 Court surface, sometimes





solution





