ACROSS
1 Fall initiator
5 Italian staple
10 Sudden blast of wind
14 Closing section of a musical composition
15 Be a cast member of
16 Word with "grab" or "latch"
17 Cain's victim
18 Change, chemically
19 Strong smell
20 Get low four times
23 Melancholy
24 Orbison of music
25 Cleopatra biter
28 Ten-sided figure
32 Bursa, e.g.
35 Linda of "The Exorcist"
37 Norwegian capital
38 Took a spill
39 Get low twice
42 Party days
43 Fencer's choice
44 Groggy
45 Nodder's response
46 Common household chore
48 Before, before
49 Apartment, you dig?
50 Type of man, woman or maid
52 Get low three times
61 Change decorations
62 Madder than mad
63 Corn Belt state
64 Pupil's site
65 Zenith's opposite
66 Mulligan or beef
67 ___ d'Azur (Riviera area)
68 Estimation
69 Small, slender gull
DOWN
1 Striker's bane
2 Part of the brain or ear
3 Innovator's seed
4 Conceals, as a card
5 Fourth of July event
6 Super server or tablet maker
7 Use the working end of a bayonet
8 Blood-sucking insect
9 Reception area
10 Type of bag filled with swag
11 Reverse an action
12 Pack on board
13 Ripped
21 Inner circle of trained personnel
22 Distant but within sight
25 Beatles album "____ Road"
26 Underground Railroad user
27 Upscale spreads
29 Aquatic rodent
30 Far from florid
31 Stuck together, in a way
32 Capture
33 Put the cuffs on?
34 Bonnie's cohort in crime
36 "___ a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World"
38 "Protecting and Promoting Your Health" org.
40 Gearing up
41 Pastoral composition
46 Trail behind
47 Coxswain's crew
49 Rhyme-free writing
51 One type of believer
52 Bana of Hollywood
53 Infamous emperor who fiddled around
54 Correct, as a screenplay
55 Bonn wife
56 Work at the warehouse
57 Elevator inventor
58 Participate in an election
59 Pitcher of paintings
60 Court surface, sometimes
