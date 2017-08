Nepalese boys play in a "holy" pond of Kumbhaswor Mahadev, a Hindu god of destruction, on the eve of the Purnima Festival, at the Kumbheshwor temple in Patan, Lalitpur, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, on Aug. 6, 2017.(Xinhua/Pratap Thapa)

A Nepalese girl swims in a "holy" pond of Kumbhaswor Mahadev, a Hindu god of destruction, on the eve of the Purnima Festival, at the Kumbheshwor temple in Patan, Lalitpur, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, on Aug. 6, 2017.(Xinhua/Pratap Thapa)