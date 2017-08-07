Afghan forces air-raids leave 10 Taliban dead in northern province

Some 10 militants affiliated to the Taliban were killed and seven others wounded following airstrikes on Taliban hideouts in northern Afghan Frayab province, police said on Monday.



The strikes were conducted by Afghan security forces in Ghormach and Khawja Sabzposh districts Sunday night, Mahfozullah Akbari, police spokesman of the 808 Spin Zaar Police Zone based in the region, told Xinhua.



"Based on credible information by our police forces, no civilian was hurt by the air attacks," he said.



Some two militants' bunkers were also destroyed together with weapons and ammunition, according to the spokesman.



The Taliban had not still commented on the incident.



Fighting has escalated in Afghanistan as the Taliban insurgency spreads from its traditional strongholds in the south and east to the once peaceful region in the north, where Taliban have been recruiting from the youths.

