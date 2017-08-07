Police solve online drug case in east China

Police in east China's Jiangsu Province have cracked a case in which more than 600 suspects used social networking platforms for drug use and trafficking.



Police with the public security bureau of Suzhou City have caught about 100 suspects, including eight prime suspects who have been arrested, since they started investigating the case in April, a spokesperson with the bureau said Monday.



The suspects used video chat to exchange information on drug use and trafficking on social networking platform Mingliuhui. They were required to upload videos of drug use in order to register on the platform.



The suspects also used express delivery for drug trafficking.



The suspects registered on the platform were divided into three levels: boss, manager, and member.



In a major raid in April, police caught 24 suspects and confiscated 1.2 kilograms of drugs in Jilin, Shandong and Sichuan provinces.

