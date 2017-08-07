Flood leaves 1 dead, 8 missing in NW China

One person was killed and eight others went missing after a flood in northwest China's Gansu Province, local authorities said Monday.



Rainstorms hit southeastern Gansu from Sunday evening to Monday morning, resulting in geological disasters including landslides.



Three townships in Wenxian county in the city of Longnan were affected. The rain also left roads cut off, houses collapsed or damaged, with power supply and communication interrupted.



The local government has dispatched thousands of people to participate in rescue and relief work.

