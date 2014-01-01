Nine-year-old Chinese girl earns Golden Buzzer on 'America's Got Talent' show

When 9-year-old Chinese girl Celine Tam first auditioned for America's Got Talent earlier this season she blew the audience away with a powerful rendition of Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On," the theme song of the movie Titanic, moving on to the next round.



Wearing a bright yellow dress, Tam put on another amazing performance during the Judge Cut round. She delivered a stunning performance of Michael Bolton's "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," earning a standing ovation from the audience and the panelists. Guest Judge Laverne Cox gave Tam the Golden Buzzer for her flawless performance, sending the young singer straight to the live shows. Tam is the first Chinese contestant to win the Golden Buzzer.



"You're so adorable and so cute, and your voice is amazing, you're so talented," said Laverne Cox.



Tam was surprised when she won the prize. Her parents and sister Dion, who were in the audience, were also very excited, with her mother shedding tears. Tam was named Celine and her little sister Dion, as their parents are great Celine Dion fans. The little girl said the song "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" was dedicated to her little sister Dion, as "they are sisters and best friends."



America's Got Talent uploaded the performance to social media. The video clip was viewed 4.5 million times in 24 hours and more than 5,000 people left comments, praising her beautiful voice.



Tam recorded a short video in Chinese to express her appreciation to netizens, saying she was happy to get the Golden Buzzer and will sing more beautiful songs during the live shows.



The little girl is no stranger to television. She won many fans after singing "You Raise Me Up" on Hunan Broadcasting's Let's Sing Kids in China in 2014.





