Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"If you need small change urgently, you can take the change; but no more than 5 yuan."Boxes with free loose change appeared in Shanghai last week. The boxes are filled with coins, along with a sign saying "Please feel free to take the change and a bottle of water if you need it." It turned out these boxes were set up by a company to test the honesty level of Shanghai citizens. Placed around the boxes were cameras and undercover staff to record the reactions of passersby. Fortunately, the company found that most local citizens are quite honest and didn't take more than 5 yuan ($0.74).