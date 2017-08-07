S. Korean president urges DPRK to come to dialogue table after UN resolution adoption

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
on Monday urged the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to come to a dialogue table following the UN Security Council's unanimous adoption of a resolution toughening sanctions on Pyongyang.
Moon said during the meeting with his senior secretaries that the DPRK should clearly recognize the international community's firm will against the DPRK's nuclear and missile programs through the new sanctions resolution.
The new UN resolution, Moon said, was unanimously adopted in cooperation with major countries, including China and Russia, urging the DPRK to stop provocations and come to the dialogue table.
On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted new sanctions on the DPRK as punishment for its recent ballistic missile test-launches. It bans the exports of seafood and minerals such as coal, iron, iron ore, lead and lead ore.
Around midnight on July 28, the DPRK test-launched what it called an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which flew about 1,000 km and was lofted as high as over 3,700 km.
It was an advanced version of what Pyongyang dubbed Hwasong-14 that traveled 933 km at a maximum altitude of 2,802 km at the July 4 test launch.
Referring to his telephone conversation earlier in the day with US President Donald Trump
, Moon said he shared views with the US president about grave security situations on the Korean Peninsula
and discuss countermeasures with Trump.
Moon said he and Trump agreed over the phone to maintain a close cooperation based on a "watertight" combined defense readiness of the two allies.
During the phone talks, Moon re-confirmed a principle that the goal of the denuclearized Korean Peninsula should be achieved in a peaceful manner, vowing to overcome the grave security situations in a peaceful, diplomatic way, not through military confrontations.
According to the presidential Blue House, the phone talks between Moon and Trump lasted for 56 minutes earlier in the day.
During the talks, Moon said the peninsula's nuclear issue should be resolved in a peaceful, diplomatic manner based on close cooperation between South Korea and the United States.
The South Korean leader said it can never be tolerated that any more horrors of war happen in the Korean Peninsula.
The peninsula is technically in a state of war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in armistice, not a peace treaty.
During the dialogue with Trump, Moon urged joint efforts to encourage Pyongyang to come to the dialogue table for the dismantlement of the DPRK's nuclear program by using strong pressure and sanctions.
Moon told Trump that it needed to show a door to dialogue to be open when the DPRK makes a right choice of giving up its nuclear program.
Meanwhile, top diplomats of South Korea and the DPRK had a brief encounter Sunday on the sidelines of a series of foreign ministers' meetings on East Asian cooperation, Yonhap news agency reported Monday.
An unnamed South Korean foreign ministry official was quoted as saying that South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha briefly encountered and exchanged opinion with her DPRK counterpart Ri Yong-ho at a reception dinner of the ASEAN
Regional Forum (ARF) in Manila, the Philippines.
It marked the first time since the new South Korean government launched on May 10 that the foreign ministers of the two sides met, though briefly.
During the encounter, Kang told Ri that South Korea anticipated rapid response to Seoul's dialogue overtures, which Pyongyang has been mum about.
South Korea offered in mid-July to the DPRK holding talks on military affairs to stop all hostile acts near the military demarcation line (MDL) dividing the two sides.
Seoul also proposed to Pyongyang a Red Cross dialogue to hold the reunion of families of the two sides, who have been separated since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in ceasefire.
The top DPRK diplomat told the South Korean foreign minister that the dialogue overtures lacked sincerity as South Korea put pressures on the DPRK in cooperation with the United States.