Survey ranks Shanghai safest Chinese city

Which city do Chinese tourists think has the best public security? In which city do Chinese tourists feel safest to go out at night? The latest survey conducted by Ctrip, an online travel service provider in China, shows that most Chinese tourists think Shanghai is the safest city in China.



The survey evaluated each city's security level from eight different aspects, including public transportation safety, social security and traveling service security; Shanghai achieved top scores for each.



More importantly, the survey also revealed the safest country for traveling, with 67 percent selecting China as the safest destination, followed by Japan (51 percent), Singapore, New Zealand, Iceland, Australia and Switzerland.



Apart from Chinese, some foreigners also think China is a safe country. A female expat living in China for 14 years commented, "I rarely see females sexually harassed by gangsters in Chinese cities, while such harassment is quite common in many Western countries."





