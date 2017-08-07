Wanda holds indoor Ironman Triathlon

EQUIS opens in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of EQUIS

The indoor Ironman elite experimental game took place in Beijing on July 30, drawing the participation of over 20 CEOs and high representatives from the sectors of Internet, manufacturing and medicine to take a closer look at the world-renowned Ironman Triathlon. Li Fengxue from a domestic medicine company was the champion.Organized by Wanda Sport and Ironman, the purpose of the game is to promote Ironman through simulating the actual competition process of the game with different fitness equipment. The high representative from Alibaba Li Jie seized second place. Zhao Xianglin, the deputy general manager of Wanda Sport China, said at the event that Ironman Triathlon is a game for social elites and that they see it as a life-long pursuance, reflecting that the initiative of this experimental game was also to target elites in China.