The elite social gathering space EQUIS opens

EQUIS opens in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of EQUIS

EQUIS, one of the newest social lounges, opened on July 30 with a star-studded fashion soiree, where the elite of the city gathered to mark the unveiling of the capital's most highly anticipated venue.Designed as a luxurious, contemporary reinterpretation of the ancient tea houses and imperial courts that have formed the heart of Beijing society for thousands of years, EQUIS aims to set new standards of sophistication and style for the capital's burgeoning social scene.The exclusive new venue, which is ideally situated adjacent to the Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, is comprised of five distinct but connected outlets spread over a spacious 3,600 square meters, which evokes Beijing's famed hutong of years past.EQUIS combines international influences with the world-class service and entertainment standards to create the setting for celebrations, fine dining and drinking in style."We are excited to present EQUIS to Beijing," said Tehau Lejeune, the club director of EQUIS. "Our goal was to create a new, exciting and high-quality venue for the social elite and to break new ground in sophisticated urban lifestyle. We believe we have created a place that is truly fresh, innovative and best in class for nightlife, dining and entertainment in the capital."The main attraction at EQUIS for socialites and partygoers will be the carefully curated music and entertainment program. Generally divided into two phases, dinner will feature a more refined, calm atmosphere, while evenings will transition into an exciting, high-energy audio-visual experience with resident DJs and first-class performances.Accessible only to EQUIS members, The Imperial Room is the height of the EQUIS experience and a true "home away from home" for the lucky few, complete with a private and ultra-luxurious lounge, a dedicated outdoor terrace and private party rooms for entertaining and other hosting opportunities. The Imperial Room is home to an extensive collection of rare and special single malt whiskeys, fine cognacs and other spirits including offerings not available anywhere else in China.EQUIS' striking interiors pays homage to ancient, timeless Beijing traditions while also celebrating the best of modern China and the world, with dramatic spaces and eclectic vibes created through the carefully selected materials including woven metal, antique timber and the distinct use of glass cubes and mirrors, fireplaces and pieces of genuine Chinese porcelain. Contemporary art installations further create an atmosphere designed to awe and inspire through a multi-sensory experience.Located in the southwest corner of EQUIS are the library, a quiet haven for handcrafted cocktails, and a spacious private terrace with hand-rolled Cuban cigars and rare, artisanal spirits. The courtyard features an open-air garden that evokes the central courtyards of ancient hutong. Bamboo and manicured foliage paired with beautiful stone walls and comfortable terrace seating make this the best backdrop for a selection of local craft beers, wines and champagnes served on a warm summer night.