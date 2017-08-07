US secretary of state to visit Malaysia

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will undertake a two-day working visit to Malaysia starting from Tuesday, marking his first visit to the country since his appointment as the secretary of state.



Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday that the visit will provide the opportunity for both Malaysia and the United States to discuss and exchange views on a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, Tillerson will call on Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak and meet with Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

