5k orders of poisonous flowers recalled

A Chinese online flower ordering platform called FLOWERPLUS recently recalled 5,000 orders of fresh flowers from Shanghai and Beijing, as each bunch contained milkweed, a toxic flower.



Last week, some customers said they received text messages from the flower ordering platform, telling them not to touch the flowers they had ordered, as they contained toxic flora. The company said a delivery man would soon take back the flowers.



One person commented that if she hadn't noticed the text message, she might have put the flowers in a vase in her room. A FLOWERPLUS spokesperson apologized to the public. "If our customers have any symptoms after touching the toxic flowers, we will send our staff to take them to a hospital and cover their medical fees."





