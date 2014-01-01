Matchmaking fail

One week ago I attended One Week Couple, a new form of blind date event. And it killed my vain hope for finding my future husband through any type of blind date.



Participants were required to fill out a form detailing much of one's personal information. Not just the basics like age, career and height, but also more complicated questions like one's plan for the future and opinions on relationship and marriage. The organizers read the information and matched 50 people who they thought would make good couples.



The "relationship" only lasts for one week, during which the couples should complete missions released by the organizer, mostly interactive missions through WeChat.



My partner was a 32-year-old man who loves kendo, a Japanese martial art. We went out for one dinner and watched a movie together. He is a good man, but I do not think he is the type I would marry. Honestly, he is not a good-looking man.



I feel sad for young, single people who are picky about their partner's looks, like me. And I also feel pity for people who participate in this kind of online blind dating. No matter how much information people share or how suitable they are based on the questionnaire they filled out, in the end the deciding factor is usually how attractive they are.



Also, although the organizers say they match couples according to people's information, I don't think they do. On one hand, the organizers do not know us, and it's possible that one lies about themselves. On the other hand, the personal information can not reveal all of one's features.



Take my partner for an example. We agreed on meeting at the cinema to watch a movie. When I got there, he was just waiting.



"I thought you would buy the tickets," he said.



It does not matter if I pay, and there is no rule that men must pay for dates.



However, it made me a little uncomfortable and awkward because it is usually a norm for men to pay for the first date, and he did not seem to know that. As a result, I doubt if he is able to get along with others easily and pick up on other common social norms.



In addition, this bad first impression was only aggravated by his unattractiveness, and that was it.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.