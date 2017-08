Local media reported that it has become difficult for elderly in wheelchairs and their caretakers to hail a taxi from the roadside. One Shanghai taxi driver said it is "troublesome" for him to have to put a wheelchair inside the trunk, and that handicapped passengers usually do not travel far enough to be worth the fare. According to Shanghai law, any taxi driver who refuses a ride can be fined 200 yuan ($29.76) and suspend operation for 15 days. Illustration: Lu Ting/GT