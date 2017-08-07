Outrage erupts after airline passenger passes out

A woman fainted from overheating while trapped on a Shenzhen Airlines flight stuck on the tarmac for five hours.



However, it was the airline's response to the incident that has since sparked a wave of backlash from netizens.



The Shenzhen-bound flight ZH9632 from Dalian, Liaoning Province had been delayed for hours on August 1 when the passenger passed out.



Passengers on the flight claimed that flight attendants had refused to turn on the air conditioning.



"We were forced to use the plane's backup cooling system," a Shenzhen Airlines employee surnamed Yue told the Yangtse Evening News. "But it wasn't enough to lower the cabin temperature, Yue said.



After regaining consciousness, the passenger was asked by flight attendants to sign a form before the plane could take off, media reported.



Passengers claimed the form was a "disclaimer" that would absolve the airline from responsibility.



Airline employees later said the form was only informing the passenger of the risks of traveling in her weak condition.



Shenzhen Airlines has further distanced themselves from responsibility, claiming the delay was only 2 hours, but the woman required 3 hours of treatment.



The company later denied any claims of negligence, adding it would not compensate the passengers for the delay.



The incident exploded on social media, with many netizens chastising the airline for not allowing the passengers off the plane, citing a recent aviation regulation regarding flight delays.



Yangtse Evening News

