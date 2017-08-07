Illegal basement threatens to collapse 32-story building

Residents of a Chongqing high-rise have expressed their deep concerns to local authorities that an illegal basement currently under construction below their feet is threatening to collapse their building.



The basement excavation, covering 300 square meters, is the work of the owner of a first floor apartment in the 32-story building who began the project in March 2016.



The 7-room basement is already floored and painted, three air conditioners already installed, video taken by a resident surnamed Liu shows.



Now residents are complaining that settling cracks are appearing in their apartments.



"I've even seen cracks on the floor of my apartment," said one resident, "I doubt the building is safe."



While local building inspectors ordered the apartment's owner to stop the project and refill the space, construction continues. "Posted notices were torn down at night and the construction proceeded," local residents said.



Chongqing Morning News

