Courier caught smuggling family

A courier was caught trying to sneak a family of four onto the campus of Beijing's Tsinghua University by hiding them in the back of his delivery vehicle.



The family from Central China's Henan Province had paid the driver to smuggle them in order to avoid waiting in line with other tourists to see the campus.



Top universities such as Peking University and Tsinghua University are popular tourist spots during the summer holidays, especially among parents seeking to inspire their kids to achieve academically.



The delivery driver had brought the family of tourists to the school's east gate on Friday. Security agents opened the vehicle to find the parents and two kids crammed into its 2-cubic-meter cargo space.



The mother said she had paid the driver 20 yuan ($2.9) to sneak them into the park after the family had stood in line all morning.



Guards at the gate held the family and driver until campus security could investigate, media reported.



Tsinghua University allows 6,000 tourists to visit each day, China Youth Daily reported.



Beijing Youth Daily

