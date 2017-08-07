Tiger kills tiger at Chinese zoo

Kunming Zoo officials in Yunnan Province said that one of their tigers was killed by another during an encounter on Saturday.



Maomao, an 18-year-old male Siberian tiger, died after being attacked by Xiaohu, a 14-year-old male Bengal.



The tigers had been caged together when Xiaohu bit the older Maomao on the neck, said Yang Ge, Chief of Kunming Zoo Management Section.



Zookeepers immediately separated the two and made efforts to save Maomao, who died minutes later due to asphyxiation.



"It was most likely that they were fighting for mates," explained Yang, adding it was "normal for the tigers to fight."



Yang also said Maomao's age was also a factor in the tiger's losing to his younger rival.



Kunming Zoo officials will report the death to forestry authorities and dispose of the dead animal according to regulations.



yunnan.cn

