Architects, refugees team up on tiny houses in Berlin

The Tiny House Project construction site near the Bauhaus-Archiv museum in Berlin on June 6. A mini café (left) is still under construction as well as a small house (right). Photo: CFP

Troubled by seeing a long queue of asylum seekers shivering for hours on a winter's day outside Berlin's notoriously chaotic refugee registration center, Van Bo Le-Mentzel decided to take action."I fetched my drill and collected some wood that I found randomly in the streets and brought it to the line where people were ­standing there bored to death and we just started building," said the architect.­The end products were pint-sized playhouses that children could crawl into for shelter as well as to break up the monotony of the endless wait.This also marked the birth of the so-called Tiny House University, a project bringing together architects, designers and refugees to experiment with innovative ways to house a population in need."We are trying to create new forms of housing in a society where it's possible to live and survive without having land or money," said Le-Mentzel.The tiny house trend emerged several years ago, largely in the US, as people chose to downsize their living space out of environmental or financial concerns.But Berlin has put a twist on the trend to aid the plight of the refugee crisis.Le-Mentzel's team, which includes six refugees, is collaborating with the Bauhaus-Archiv to build 20 tiny houses occupying 10 square meters each.Together, the houses will form a temporary village to be exhibited until March 2018.Some will serve as lodging, while others are destined to become libraries, cafés, workshops or community centers.Each building is fitted on wheels - which Le-Mentzel said means they can be moved and parked on public streets as a form of trailer."In Berlin, we have 1.5 million cars registered that are all standing in the streets overnight not in use. Each car is about 10 square meters," noted Le-Mentzel."What would happen if we just replaced these 1.5 million cars with tiny houses or with mobile playgrounds for kids? There could be open spaces where neighbors could cook together, eat together, find company together, where refugees could create a start-up in the streets, open a restaurant or give a haircut."Like other metropolitan cities worldwide, property prices in Berlin have shot up as the city shed its Cold War-divided past to become a tourist and party hotspot, as well as an investment magnet.Although new builds are mushrooming across the capital, refugees and low-income locals are finding themselves priced out.Le-Mentzel views his ''Tiny100 project'' as a prototype of small apartments which can be let out for 100 euros ($117) a month to low earners.His ultimate goal is to construct a building not only with regular-sized apartments, but also as a compact home, allowing the "rich and poor, students and entrepreneurs" to live together."It will be a house that mirrors society," he said, adding that talks are ongoing with "three or four investors" about making his dream come true. "But we are at the beginning of the process."Ali Fadi, a Kurdish refugee from Syria, has not thought as far as having his own tiny apartment. The 33-year-old is simply reveling at being able to legally get a job.Fadi is an experienced carpenter, but found himself shut out of the German job market because he lacked the paper qualifications, which are of course stuck in Syria.Measuring a piece of wood before sawing it off for a tiny building that would become a café, Fadi said he hopes that his work in the project would help overcome bureaucratic barriers."I hope I can get a [proper] job doing this," said Fadi.At a warehouse area in southern Berlin, another member of the team, Noam Goldstein, is fitting insulation into one of the 20 tiny houses. His version of the small home would feature not just the usual trappings of an apartment, but would also include solar panels, a composting toilet and a hydroponics garden.The carpenter expects material costs for the house to run between 12,000 and 15,000 euros.While some components like windows have to be purchased, Goldstein said much of the wood used is recycled pallet wood."When you look at the financial aspect, it provides a very cheap way for people to build their own house," said Goldstein.Researcher Amelie Salameh, who was among the initial ones to try out the first of the 20 tiny houses overnight, is a convert.Measuring just six square meters, the first tiny house built by Le-Mentzel himself for the project is a self-contained unit with a living room, kitchen, sleeping area, toilet and shower."The way it was designed, there were mirrors, a lot of light, I never felt trapped inside," said Salameh, who lived in the house called ''Tiny100'' for three weeks.She even had two friends sleep over for a night, and once also hosted a visit of 13 people."We had a few beers, it was fun," she said, adding that "you just have to think about where you're putting your stuff, and to tidy up constantly, because the place gets full quickly."