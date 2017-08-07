Beijing offers more support to Xiongan to boost development

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/7 20:43:39





Writing in the People's Daily, Cai said that there is room to shift non-government functions out of Beijing, so as to make way for further development in the capital city.



Cai is also pushing for a Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development strategy in order to shape a world-class city cluster.



The Xiongan New Area is about 100 kilometers southeast of Beijing, and spans three counties - Xiongxian, Rongcheng and Anxin - that sit at the center of the triangular area formed by Beijing, Tianjin and Shijiazhuang, capital of North China's Hebei Province.



The three main focuses for this development partnership include traffic integration, ecological and environmental protection and industrial upgrades, Cai said in the article.



Above all, he suggested that Beijing provides further help with the construction of Xiongan New Area, whereby different teams could jointly build a number of high-quality schools and hospitals in the area.



Meanwhile, a branch of the Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park will be opened in the new area in order to integrate its technology and innovation resources, said the People's Daily report.



Cai also noted that there is a need to proactively develop the new airport economic zone and the Caofeidian demonstration area in Hebei Province.



China Xiongan Construction and Investment Group Co was established on July 18, with 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) registered capital, media reports said Monday.



The Heibei provincial government is the only stakeholder of the company.



Also on Monday, China's oil giant Sinopec Group said that the company has strengthened efforts to advance a green development method for the new area, according to media reports.



As of the end of July, Sinopec helped Xiongxian realize 4.5 million square meters of geothermal heating capacity, Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday.





The Beijing municipal government plans to focus on three key areas to continuously achieve new breakthroughs while building Xiongan New Area , Beijing's Party chief Cai Qi said in an article published on Monday.Writing in the People's Daily, Cai said that there is room to shift non-government functions out of Beijing, so as to make way for further development in the capital city.Cai is also pushing for a Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development strategy in order to shape a world-class city cluster.The Xiongan New Area is about 100 kilometers southeast of Beijing, and spans three counties - Xiongxian, Rongcheng and Anxin - that sit at the center of the triangular area formed by Beijing, Tianjin and Shijiazhuang, capital of North China's Hebei Province.The three main focuses for this development partnership include traffic integration, ecological and environmental protection and industrial upgrades, Cai said in the article.Above all, he suggested that Beijing provides further help with the construction of Xiongan New Area, whereby different teams could jointly build a number of high-quality schools and hospitals in the area.Meanwhile, a branch of the Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park will be opened in the new area in order to integrate its technology and innovation resources, said the People's Daily report.Cai also noted that there is a need to proactively develop the new airport economic zone and the Caofeidian demonstration area in Hebei Province.China Xiongan Construction and Investment Group Co was established on July 18, with 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) registered capital, media reports said Monday.The Heibei provincial government is the only stakeholder of the company.Also on Monday, China's oil giant Sinopec Group said that the company has strengthened efforts to advance a green development method for the new area, according to media reports.As of the end of July, Sinopec helped Xiongxian realize 4.5 million square meters of geothermal heating capacity, Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday.