New round of environmental inspections across nation

Source:Xinhua-Global Times Published: 2017/8/7 20:43:40





China will soon launch a new round of central environmental inspections covering eight provincial-level areas, as the country finishes nationwide investigations into local environmental protection efforts, according to an official statement Monday.Eight inspection teams will start month-long on-site investigations into local government work, in provinces including Jilin, Zhejiang and Shandong, the Ministry of Environmental Protection said in a statement.Inspectors will monitor key environmental issues, oversee local improvements and push for local government accountability, the statement said.China launched a series of central environmental inspections in 2016 after decades of growth left the country saddled with problems such as smog and contaminated soil.During the last round of inspections into seven provincial areas, China held over 4,660 officials accountable for poor environmental protection work.The teams have found common problems, including illegal projects in nature reserves and a lack of eco-friendly facilities.Last year, inspectors looked into 33,000 cases, imposing fines totaling 440 million yuan ($65.4 million), according to the Xinhua News Agency.