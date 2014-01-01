Central bank pulls $8.9b from market

China's central bank drained 60 billion yuan ($8.9 billion) from the financial system through open market operations Monday, with the volume of maturing securities exceeding new injections.



The People's Bank of China (PBC) pumped out 250 billion yuan through reverse repos, while 310 billion yuan of securities matured Monday, leading to a net withdrawal of 60 billion yuan.



The operations included 130 billion yuan of seven-day reverse repos priced to yield 2.45 percent, and 120 billion yuan of 14-day reverse repos with a yield of 2.6 percent.



It was the third consecutive working day of liquidity drain in the financial system.





