Housing sales volume plunges

About 20 listed Chinese property companies reported a month-on-month drop in sales volume in July, which experts said was due to the fact that the whole housing market cooled down in the country, media reports said Monday.



About 20 real estate firms released their sales figures for July as of Monday.



Although 13 of them saw year-on-year growth, all of them reported a drop in sales volume on a monthly basis, domestic news site stcn.com reported.



Total sales of the 20 property firms stood at 165.79 billion yuan ($24.7 billion), down 31.6 percent month-on-month, according to the report. Experts forecast the falling trend in the housing market will continue.





