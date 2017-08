Construction continues at the West Kowloon terminus of the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (XRL) on Sunday. Construction on the Hong Kong section of the XRL started in 2010, and is scheduled to end by the third quarter of 2018. With a total investment of $HK 84.42 billion ($10.82 billion), the Hong Kong section of the XRL is connected to the nation's express railway network. Photo: IC