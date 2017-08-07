PLA Navy conducts live-fire drills in Yellow, Bohai seas

The Chinese navy conducted live-fire drills in the Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea on Monday, firing all types of missiles.

Three naval fleets participated in Monday's exercises in the two seas, CCTV News reported.

The report said the drills were part of the navy's annual schedule.

People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force troops were also involved in the drills.

The exercises covered a variety of military equipment, including navy aircrafts, submarines, surface warships and coast guard defense.

The drills included sea-to-land attacks and air interception.

PLA Navy commander Shen Jinlong and other top military officials oversaw the exercises.





