China urges talks between North Korea and South Korea

China's foreign minister on Monday said China supports initiatives put forward by South Korea to handle tensions on the Korean Peninsula and that Beijing was ready to see contact made soon between the North and South on the issue.Wang Yi told reporters on the sidelines of a regional security meeting in Manila that he hopes those countries could improve relations, and that North Korea 's foreign minister did not entirely reject proposals voiced by his South Korean counterpart.North Korea foreign minister Ri Yong-ho told his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha in a meeting on Sunday that Seoul's proposal to improve ties with the North "lacks sincerity," Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.On Monday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone and agreed to apply maximum pressure and sanctions on North Korea.The call comes after the UN Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Saturday aimed at pressuring Pyongyang to end its nuclear program.The resolution bans North Korean exports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood following Pyongyang's two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July.It also prohibits countries from increasing the current number of North Korean laborers working abroad, bans new joint ventures with North Korea and any new investment in current joint ventures."This resolution serves the objective of safeguarding peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, advancing the denuclearization process on the Korean Peninsula and upholding the international non-proliferation regime," foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in a statement on Sunday.While imposing new sanctions on North Korea, the resolution also stresses that the sanctions should avoid negatively affecting economic activities and cooperation that are not prohibited by the resolution as well as activities that are not prohibited by the Security Council, including food and humanitarian aid, the statement said.The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains complex and sensitive. China calls on relevant countries to remain restrained and make positive efforts to ease tensions and properly resolve the Korean Peninsula issue, it added.North Korea denounced the sanctions, saying they infringed on its sovereignty and vowed to take "righteous action," according to the North's official news agency.Pyongyang would never place its nuclear program on the negotiating table as long as the US maintained a hostile attitude against the North, said North Korea's government statement.