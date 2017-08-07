Botswana hosts second annual air show

Aircrafts perform during Botswana's second annual air show at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (SSKIA) in Gaborone, capital of Botswana, Aug. 6, 2017. Hundreds of aircraft enthusiasts joined President Seretse Khama Ian Khama on Sunday to watch Botswana's second annual air show in the capital city Gaborone.(Xinhua/Yang Mengxi)

Hundreds of aircraft enthusiasts joined President Seretse Khama Ian Khama on Sunday to watch Botswana's second annual air show in the capital city Gaborone.Pilots presented different formations and performed stunts to amuse spectators who thronged the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (SSKIA) for the one-day event.Botswana Defense Force (BDF) special force units showed aerobatic and paratrooper skills, concluding their performance with a staged bombing.Retired South African commercial pilot Nigel Hopkins performed solo acrobatic moves, gliding past the specators at a very low height.The annual show is organized by the Botswana Tourism Organization (BTO).Speaking to Xinhua on the sidelines of the show, BTO Public Relations manager Keitumetse Setang said the event continued to attract spectators and performers from the region and beyond, adding that the organization strives to make it one of the best air shows in the world.Air shows have been growing in popularity in Botswana over the past few years. President Khama, a qualified pilot, is a big fan of air shows and sometimes perform himself.