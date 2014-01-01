Russia opens criminal probe as 8 missing in diamond mine

Rescuers on Monday desperately tried to contact eight miners missing in a flooded Siberian diamond mine as investigators opened a probe into suspected violations of safety rules.



The accident on Friday at the mine in the Sakha region some 4,000 kilometers east of Moscow saw water flood in from a disused crater.



Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said Monday it had opened a criminal case over suspected breaches of safety procedures at the mine, owned by the country's largest diamond producer Alrosa, punishable by up to three years in jail.



Rescuers helped an injured miner escape on Saturday, bringing the total who have been evacuated to 143.



Specialised climbers were working on Monday to try to establish communications with the section where the remaining eight men are believed to be trapped by sending a signal through a drainage pipe, Alrosa said in a statement.



The company's president Sergei Ivanov said Sunday that rescuers were trying to reach a location where the miners may be trapped, but the company denied that their exact whereabouts had been identified.



Rescuers were working inside the mine to clear tunnels blocked by mud from the flooding and rock fragments from the mining process. The emergency situations ministry said rescuers had already explored tunnels stretching almost seven kilometers.



Relatives of the men still inside the mine flew into the town of Mirny where the mine is located, Alrosa said, and were set to meet the company's leadership and rescuers.





