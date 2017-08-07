Panama to send official delegation to China for first talks

Panama's government will send a delegation of senior security and trade officials to China for talks beginning on Tuesday, the first such diplomatic mission since the two nations established relations nearly two months ago.
Panama's envoys will meet Chinese Public Security Minister Guo Shengkun
, besides top Beijing security and migration officials, Panama's information ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Trade talks will be held with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the statement added, aimed at boosting bilateral trade as well as "promoting Panama as a regional headquarters for Chinese banks (and) enterprises."
Panama signed a joint communique with China in Beijing on June 13 to establish diplomatic relations and break so-called "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan.
The two governments agreed to develop friendly relations between the two countries on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence, the communique said.