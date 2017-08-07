Director made to prove Chinese citizenship as patriotic blockbuster causes controversy

A Chinese director was made to prove his Chinese citizenship after his movie, branded with patriotic passion, grossed more than 3 billion yuan ($446 million) at the box office.



On Monday, the mother of Wu Jing, who starred and directed the Chinese action movie "Wolf Warrior 2," posted the copy of the passport of Wu and his wife, as well as the birth certificate of the couple's child, to prove their Chinese nationality, according to the Weibo account of cyber police in East China's Jiangsu Province.



The mother took the action after Weibo users said that Wu was a Hong Kong citizen, which made him eligible to get citizenship of other countries. The Weibo users added that Wu's wife has a permanent US residence permit, and the couple's child is a British citizen.



"The guy who abandoned his mainland citizenship is teaching you how to love your country and people just believed it," read a Weibo post.



"Wolf Warrior 2" tells the story of a former Chinese Special Forces operative's adventure in Africa's war-torn regions occupied by insurgents and mercenaries to rescue his compatriots and African friends.



The movie swept the Chinese box office earnings, earning 3.3 billion yuan as of Monday, according to Maoyan, a major film database in China.



The movie's total revenue is estimated to reach 3.8 billion yuan, which will set a new record in the world's largest film market, according to Maoyan.









