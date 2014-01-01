Arsenal prevail over Chelsea in latest chapter of rivalry in Community Shield

The Community Shield does not count toward the Premiership but you would not have known it by how both teams ­approached it on Sunday. Arsenal started off their season positively as they came from behind to triumph over Chelsea on penalties in the season opener between the defending champions and FA Cup holders. In addition, this was the latest chapter of the rivalry between the two London teams.



Counting a friendly played in Beijing in July, Arsenal and Chelsea have played each other five times since the start of last season. They split the regular season's fixtures, then Arsenal won the FA Cup by beating Chelsea, who repaid the favor in Beijing.



Going back to the game, it was a testy affair that was more intense than regular Community Shield fixtures. Chelsea continued their habit of knocking out ­Arsenal players when Tim Cahill bloodied Per Mertesacker with an elbow. This enabled Arsenal to bring on new left back Sead Kolasinac and the Bosnian made a huge impression late in the game, scoring the equalizer on a fine leaping header from a free kick after Chelsea went up right after halftime.



Chelsea made more fouls than Arsenal, and they paid for it when Pedro was sent off in the 80th minute with a straight red. In the ensuing penalty shootout, Chelsea also made a questionable move when goalkeeper Thibault Courtois took their second penalty and skied it into the stands, resembling more a goal kick than a penalty.



Arsene Wenger has been criticized a lot but he must be credited for beefing up Arsenal's squad in the past year. Once derided for being lightweights, both literally and figuratively, Arsenal have been significantly strengthened over the past year as Wenger has brought in Granit Xhaka, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi and Kolasinac, all robust players who don't shy away from tackles and physical play. Kolasinac in particular won a lot of Gunners over with his rampaging and assertive play, and if he keeps this up, he will become a fan favorite in no time.



It is also too soon for Chelsea fans to be skeptical over Alvaro Morata, Chelsea's new striker, who had a disappointing cameo and missed his penalty.



Arsenal came away with two positives. They proved they can cope with physical play and even dish it out themselves. They also showed they could compete with top rivals as this was their third win over Chelsea in a year. The Gunners need to come away with a win against Leicester and avoid losing ­another season opener when they kick off the new Premiership season on Friday.



The author is a Hong Kong-based freelance writer. hcpyip@gmail.com

