Everton ‘close’ to deal

Everton are "close" to signing attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea City as they look to add three new players to the squad, manager Ronald Koeman has said.



According to British media, Everton's initial bid of 40 million pounds ($52.21 million) for Sigurdsson was rejected by Swansea.



"We are close [on Sigurdsson], we have to wait ... the deal is not done," Koeman told Sky Sports after Everton's 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Sunday.



Everton have been one of the active Premier League clubs in the transfer window, having added Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez, Wayne Rooney and Cuco Martina to their squad.





