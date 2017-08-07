IBF opens new body

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) established a regional organization based on the China-proposed Belt and Road
initiative, as the IBF Belt & Road Region was officially launched on Monday. The new subsidiary organization will establish its ranking system for boxers who are from the countries and regions alongside the Belt and Road initiative, said the IBF in a statement.
The boxers' ranking will be assessed by the IBF B&R Ranking Committee and published every quarter of the year.
The newly founded organization will also hold the first IBF B&R Annual Convention in October this year.