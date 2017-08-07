Matsuyama cuts gap

Hideki Matsuyama closed in on Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson at the top of the world golf rankings on Monday, after his stunning win at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational.



The Japanese cut the gap to less than 0.1 points to Spieth in the rankings, as he looks to regain the world No.2 spot from the British Open champion after a final-round 61 ­catapulted him to victory on Sunday at Firestone.



Johnson remains at the summit while Rickie Fowler moved back into the world's top 10 at the expense of US Open champion Brooks Koepka.





