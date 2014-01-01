Student deaths from pyramid scheme trigger clampdown

Another young Chinese university graduate was found dead after allegedly being tricked into a pyramid scheme in Tianjin, triggering an outpouring of public sympathy and outrage, with many demanding a stop to such scams.



Tianjin police said Monday that Zhang Chao, 25, from Shandong Province, was found dead along a road in Tianjin's Xiqing district on July 14.



Police said Zhang was lured into a pyramid scheme in Tianjin on July 10. He appeared to have suffered from sunstroke on July 13 and was given medicine. That night, three alleged scheme members dropped him on the way to the railway station after seeing his condition worsen.



Police have arrested the three suspects and are investigating Zhang's cause of death. There was no sign of injury, police said.



The latest announcement follows the mysterious death of Li Wenxing, also from Shandong, who was likewise lured into a pyramid scheme in Tianjin and found dead the same day. An autopsy showed Li had drowned, his stomach was "without food" but he had suffered no injuries.



The tragic deaths have sparked public anger over pyramid scheme syndicates which have long plagued Chinese cities. Although Tianjin authorities have vowed to launch a 20-day operation to wipe them out, many people are still questioning why it's so difficult to eradicate the syndicates, and whether the government only takes action when deaths are involved.



Li Xu, founder of the China Anti-Pyramid Selling Association, told the Global Times that many people who dream of getting rich fall victim to pyramid schemes, and these schemes have proven to be especially effective in recent years when powered by social media and a sense of patriotism.



Epicenter of schemes



Chinese media reports said that Li had traveled to Tianjin after receiving a job offer from an IT company that advertised on Boss, a popular recruitment website. Similar cases then surfaced on the Internet showing that Li Wenxing's death was not a coincidence.



Zhao Guangdong, a college graduate from Beijing, told the Global Times that he was also tricked into a pyramid scheme in Tianjin's Jinghai district through the job-hunting website.



"I was taken into a shabby brick house in a village where about 13 people my age were living together as a 'family.' I was told they were all college students, and that there were 3,000 such 'families' in the district," Zhao said.



Zhao finally managed to escape from the "family," but others refused to join him as they believed they could get "promoted" and acquire more money. Tianjin has organized a special team to arrest those involved in illegal pyramid schemes, and conducted checks on apartments to gather information. They have raided 46 dens as of Monday.



Growing campaign



China has been reinforcing its fight against pyramid schemes. Authorities in Guangdong Province arrested 230 members of Shanxinhui, a Shenzhen-based company suspected of organizing and leading a pyramid scheme, in July, Xinhua reported.



The Ministry of Public Security said police investigated 2,826 pyramid scheme cases in 2016, 19.1 percent more than in the previous year.



"These schemes have spread more quickly through the Internet and involve greater amounts of money and more victims. That makes it more difficult for police to obtain evidence," Li said.



The swindlers would also publish attractive brochures advocating major projects, such as the Development of the West Regions, to brainwash them with "patriotism, opportunity and success," Li added.



Li also said pyramid scheme syndicates in north China tend to use force, while those in the south prefer to use brainwashing methods.



Another pyramid scheme victim, Tang Keke, told thepaper.cn that he would not recruit people from northeast China because they are difficult to control.



"Driving the syndicates away is not the way out," Li said. "The government could establish a database on those syndicates' information," he added, implying that the central government establishes a unified command to jointly strike at the syndicates.