Near-miss multi-plane crash at SFO: "scarier than ever"

About a near-miss crash by an incoming Air Canada flight into four outgoing flights a month ago at San Francisco International Airport, an administrator of an international passenger carrier has called it "scary."



At the time, minutes before mid-night on July 7, few people other than those in the cockpit of Air Canada flight 759 knew what happened.



With more details coming out thereafter, especially the release Wednesday of an investigative update by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the airline administrator, who works at the airport code named SFO and prefers not to be identified, said the potential catastrophic results of the incident was "scarier than ever."



Air Canada flight 759, an Airbus A320 passenger plane, was carrying 135 passengers and 5 crew member from Toronto, Canada. If it did touch down in its initial approach onto a taxiway at the airport, it would crash into four planes already there ready to take off, endangering the lives of more than 1,0000 passengers aboard all five planes.



In aviation history, the worst airport disaster and the deadliest accident took place on March 27, 1977, when two Boeing 747 jets collided on the runway at Los Rodeos Airport, now Tenerife North Airport, on the Spanish island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, killing 583 people. CLOSE CALL



According to the NTSB update, about 11:56 p.m. Pacific daylight time (PDT) on July 7, Flight 759, or AC759, was cleared to land on runway 28R at SFO, which is 13 miles, or 21 kilometers south of downtown San Francisco, Northern California.



Instead, it lined up on parallel taxiway C, where four airplanes were awaiting takeoff clearance, including United Airlines flight 1, a Boeing 787; Philippine Airlines flight 115, an Airbus A340; United Airlines flight 863, another Boeing 787; and United Airlines flight 1118, a Boeing 737.



At 11:55:46 p.m., upon spotting aircraft lights on the ground about 0.7 miles, or 1.1 kilometer, from the runway, the AC759 pilot asked the tower if he was clear to land on 28R, to which the air traffic controller responded at 11:55:56 p.m., "There's no one on 28R but you," when AC759 was about 0.3 miles, or 0.48 kilometer, from the runway threshold.



Interviewed by investigators, the AC759 pilots did not recall seeing aircraft on taxiway C, but "something did not look right." The pilot of United Airlines Flight 1, first in line for takeoff, interrupted the radio traffic at 11:56:01 p.m. and asked "Where is this guy going? He's on the taxiway." The air traffic controller then ordered AC759 to abort the landing at 11:56:10 p.m, when AC759 had already started to climb.



After AC759 acknowledged the go-around, the air traffic controller stated, "It looks like you were lined up for (Taxiway C) there."



By calculating the time element based on data from FlightAware, an aviation software and data services company based in Houston, Texas, pilot Max Trescott of Mountain View, California, told the Mercury News of San Jose that had the Air Canada pilot waited five more seconds to pull up, he would have hit the third jet on the runway, the United Airlines flight 863, which was headed to Sydney, Australia. IMMINENT RISK



While there were no reports of exact numbers of passengers aboard the jets on the taxiway, the flights were known to have capacity of carrying 252, 264, 252 and 177 people respectively.



Besides hundreds of passengers, the outgoing planes were filled with fuel.



NTSB, an independent US government investigative agency headquartered in Washington D.C., was notified of the incident two days later, on July 9, thus initiating an investigation.



The NTSB investigator-in-charge has formed several groups, namely Air Traffic Control (ATC), Operational Factors, Human Performance, Airports, and Flight Data Recorders (FDR), to look into various aspects of the incident. Parties to the investigation include the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the US National Air Traffic Controllers Association.



In its update, NTSB identified that the captain was the pilot flying AC759, and the first officer was the pilot monitoring at the time; the pilots advanced the thrust levers to abort the landing when the airplane was about 85 feet, or 26 meters, above ground level; and about 2.5 seconds after advancing the thrust levers, the minimum altitude recorded on the flight data recorder was 59 feet, or 18 meters, above ground level.



At the time of aborting the touchdown, the airplane was over the taxiway, while a Boeing 787 there is 55 feet, or 16.8 meters, tall.



In the cockpit of one of the Boeing 787s on the taxiway, the pilot of United Airlines Flight 1 radioed the tower, saying "Air Canada flew directly over us." He received response: "Yeah, I saw that guys." GROUND FINDINGS



About SFO, investigators have found runway 28L, which is parallel to runway 28R, was closed to accommodate construction; its approach and runway lights were turned off, and a lighted flashing X, namely runway closure marker, was placed at the threshold.



In addition, lights for taxiway C were on and set to default settings that included centerline lights (green) along its length, including edge lights (blue) and centerline lights (green), illuminating the transition or stub taxiways from the runway to the taxiway.



At runway 28R, approach lighting was set to default settings, which included a precision approach path indicator, touchdown zone lights (white), runway centerline lights (white at the approach end), runway threshold lights (green) and runway edge lights (white at the approach end).



While acknowledging that there were no known air traffic control (ATC) equipment discrepancies, the investigators notified that normal air traffic staffing for the ATC tower midnight shift included two controllers, but there was only one controller in the tower cab on the evening of the incident.



And, as AC759 flew too far right of course to be observed by the local controller's Airport Surface Surveillance Capability (ASSC) system, which should have alerted the tower of a potential conflict between runway and taxiway movements, it was not visible on the system display for about 12 seconds.



NTSB noted that the investigative update does not provide probable cause for the incident and that no conclusions should be made from the preliminary information. NO CLOSURE



At SFO, a busy airport on the US West Coast serving national and international travelers, there has been hardly any discussion about the incident.



The administrator who talked with this reporter said information was asked at a recent airport operations center (AOC) meeting about the incident by the representative of an aviation company, but was "brushed off" by an airport official.



"There has been no written notice, advice or anything from airport operators so far," said the administrator, who declined to provide details or comment on operations of SFO or other passenger carriers.

