Russia allows nationals of 18 countries to visit Vladivostok with E-visas

Citizens of 18 countries, including China, will be able to obtain electronic visas for a visit to the free port of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.



"On August 8, 2017, a specialized website of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the issuing of electronic visas to foreign citizens to visit the territory of the free port of Vladivostok will start working. The site is located at http://electronic-visa.kdmid.ru/", the ministry said in a statement.



Among the list are China, Japan, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Mexico, according to the statement.



The electronic visas are also valid for entry into and departure from the territory of Russia, but only through checkpoints in Vladivostok, which will be opened gradually as they are equipped with appropriate software and hardware, the ministry added.



A period of 30 days is granted to the electronic visas, it said.

