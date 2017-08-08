Hobbit House carved into hillside becomes one of Britain's protected buildings

A Hobbit house in England's Peak District National Park was added Monday to Britain's official list of protected historic buildings.



The Hobbit house, built as a family home in the early 1970s, was Britain's first modern earth-sheltered house, hence its name from the famous J.R. R. Tolkien adventures.



It is one of five fascinating places that were awarded protected status from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) on the advice of Historic England to mark 70 years of protecting England's historic buildings.



The list also includes a London cabbie's shelter, a First World War wireless station, a daring home in the woods, and a Jewish cemetery.



The official listing to protect historic, important and interesting buildings was created after the destruction caused by widespread bombing during the Second World War. Historic England's list now has around 400,000 entries.



Debbie Mays, head of listing at Historic England, said: "The diverse character of our land and its people is marked in the fabric of England's buildings and places.



"For 70 years, the most special historic sites have been protected through the listing so they can be enjoyed by future generations," she said.



The Hobbit house, named Underhill in West Yorkshire, was designed in 1973 by Arthur Quarmby as a home for himself and his family. It has been described as a luxury hobbit's home because of its captivating design.



The environmentally-sensitive, underground house disappears into the rolling green moor, creating a harmony between natural and man-made worlds.

