Britain denies agreeing to multi-billion under Brexit divorce bill

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday denied Britain agreed on the amount of its Brexit
divorce bill, days after a report claimed that it plans to offer the European Union (EU) 36 billion pounds (46.8 billion US dollars).
"I don't recognize the figure," said May's official spokesperson when asked about the figure published by The Sunday Telegraph quoting three different sources within the British civil service and government.
A British government spokesman also said that London will meet its international responsibilities but Britain would not pay more than it needs to.
The EU has said that it won't discuss future trade relations with Britain until there is progress on the bill and other key issues.
The EU has not put an official number on the size of the bill, but there has been speculation that it could be around 118 billion US dollars.
Britain voted in a referendum last year to leave the 28-nation bloc and is due to leave by March 2019.