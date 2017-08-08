Madrid President Perez rules out Ronaldo sale

Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez has ruled his side cashing in on striker Cristiano Ronaldo.



Last week saw Neymar abandon FC Barcelona to join Paris Saint Germain in a 222 million euro transfer, which is the most expensive in move in the history of football, but according to declarations in the Italian sports paper 'La Gazzetta dello Sport', Perez has no intention in trying to cash in on the striker who will be 33-years old next February.



"Sell Cristiano? Never, I wouldn't sell Ronaldo even if they pay his weight in gold," said Perez, adding "only the great players bring in great fees," the Real Madrid President is reported as saying.



Ronaldo has been included in the Real Madrid squad to play Manchester United in Tuesday's European Supercup final after a difficult summer which saw him recently appear in court to answer charges over a possible charge of tax fraud amounting to 14.7 million euros.

