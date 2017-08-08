Backgrounder: Facts about Kenya's general elections

Some 19.6 million Kenyans will vote on Tuesday to elect the country's fifth president, 290 members of parliament, 47 county governors, similar number of senators and women representatives and several hundred county representatives.



Eight candidates are contesting for the presidency--Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee Party, National Super Alliance (NASA)'s Raila Odinga, Cyrus Jirongo of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Ekuru Aukot of Thirdway Alliance, Abduba Dida of the Alliance for Real Change (ARC), and Independent candidates Joseph Nyagah, Michael Wainaina and Japheth Kavinga.



However, tight contest is expected between the incumbent and Odinga.



The seat for County Ward Representative has attracted the most number of candidates totaling 11,857, followed by the position of the member of National Assembly where 1,893 candidates have been cleared to run.



The Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) cleared 210 candidates to vie for various gubernatorial posts across the country.



The Senate contest has attracted 256 contestants while 299 women have been cleared to contest for the 47 County Woman Representative posts across the country.



Polling stations is scheduled to open as early as 6:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning across the country and close at 6:00 p.m.in the evening, with voting being extended in areas where more time is needed.



Kenyans of over 18 years are eligible to vote but one must be a registered voter to be allowed to cast the ballot.



About 5.2 million Kenyans will vote for the first time. The electoral body also stated that 53 percent of those registered are male compared to 47 percent female.



According to IEBC, about 51 percent of the registered voters represents persons aged between 18 and 35.



Results are expected to start trickling in by Tuesday evening and by Wednesday evening, the country's next president will be known, although the electoral body will have seven days to officially announce the results.



As a result of clauses in the new Constitution which was passed in 2010, it could also be a presidential election where presidential candidates might face a second round run-off between the first and the second if no one achieves a simple majority in the first round and 25 percent of the votes in at least 24 counties.



In a run-off, the candidate who receives the most votes in the fresh election will be declared president.

