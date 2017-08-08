Chinese FM urges Japan to "walk the talk" in improving ties with China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/8 8:01:22





As close neighbors, the long stalemate between China and Japan is not in the interest of either side, nor would it benefit regional peace and stability, Wang said while meeting with Taro Kono, who has recently taken over as Japanese foreign minister.



Wang also explained China's position on the South China Sea issue, urging Japan to respect the fact that the situation in the South China Sea has stabilized and respect the efforts made by China and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (



He called on Japan to play a more constructive role in regional peace and stability, instead of following other countries' lead to stir up troubles.



Wang noted that the difficulties in the China-Japan ties in recent years originated from whether Japan is sincerely willing to see China as a cooperation partner and to accept China's development and growth.



The Chinese foreign minister said he hopes Japan to walk the talk, putting its positive expression to improve ties with China into concrete policies and actions, instead of making troubles for China after expressing readiness for better relations.



Wang showed respect to Taro Kono's father Yohei Kono. He described Yohei Kono as a statesman with conscience in history and independent personality who devoted himself wholeheartedly to promoting friendship between China and Japan for years.



Wang said he hopes Taro Kono could inherit the correct ideology of his father and make endeavors to truly improve the China-Japan ties in his tenure in office as Japan's foreign minister.



For his part, Kono said Japan attaches importance to China.



Shoulder to shoulder, Japan and China could make significance contributions to Asia's rejuvenation and world peace, Kono said.



As this year marks the 45th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and China, Kono said he hopes the two countries could increase exchanges, resume dialogue, boost mutual understanding and constantly improve relations, and he is willing to make sincere efforts toward this end.

